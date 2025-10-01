A slice of Kolkata in the heart of Delhi

NEW DELHI: As pandals glitter with lights and crowds jostle through narrow lanes, Delhi’s own ‘mini-Kolkata’ comes alive in dazzling colour. Durga Puja is more than a festival — it is an explosion of devotion, nostalgia, and community spirit that draws tens of thousands every year.

Across the neighbourhood’s sprawling blocks, several puja committees compete to outshine one another with themed pandals, elaborate idols, and cultural programmes that last five days.

At the Cooperative Ground Durga Puja Samity’s pandal, which is marking its 50th year, inspiration comes from Satyajit Ray’s classic film Sonar Kella — the “Golden Fortress.” It is among the most visited in Chittaranjan Park.

This year, the idols are adorned with jewellery crafted from gold-plated metal sourced from Kolkata, while the cultural line-up features high-budget performances by well-known artists, according to organiser Subir Datta.

For many in Delhi’s Bengali diaspora, CR Park’s celebrations are a bridge to their roots.

Men and women in a variety of traditional and contemporary Indian attire move through the pandals, while cultural performances fill the air.

Visitors from across the city throng the pandals, drawn by both devotion and Delhi’s most famous Durga Puja food stalls. From chowmein to crispy fish fry and syrupy rosogolla, the food courts bustle late into the night.

At the GK-II Durgotsab, the focus is on inclusivity and community spirit. Evenings range from qawwali to rock shows, all aimed at creating a family atmosphere.

More than 300 local residents, including children, built the pandal and managed arrangements. “We don’t want to outsource anything since it is for the service of Maa,” said organiser Samrat Banerjee. “Durga Maa doesn’t discriminate, who are we to discriminate?” he added, stressing that people from all walks of life are welcome.

With expected footfall rising from 5–6 lakh to nearly double, the organisers say this may be their busiest year yet.

Logistics remain a challenge, with heavy police deployment and traffic snarls around CR Park.

Yet, for most, the energy of the festival outweighs the inconvenience. Across CR Park and GK-II, the celebrations combine faith, culture, and social gathering in a way that goes beyond tradition.

Elaborate decorations, lively performances, and bustling food stalls highlight Delhi’s ability to embrace a Kolkata-rooted festival while making it uniquely its own.

For devotees and visitors alike, the Durga Puja experience in the capital is a testament to community, creativity, and shared joy.