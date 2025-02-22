A single punch leads to man’s death, 1 held

NEW DELHI: A 55-year-old man died after he was punched by a man in Delhi’s Shahdara over a trivial issue, an official said on Friday.

The accused, Shadab (23), was nabbed soon after the incident which occurred in Makkhi Sarai area on Wednesday, the official said. The deceased has been identified as Dayaram.

According to the police, a verbal spat ensured between the two during a conversation. In a fit of rage, Shadab threw a single punch at Dayaram’s face after which the 55-year-old man fell unconscious to the ground.

Dayaram, a footpath clothing seller, was rushed to hospital but declared dead. Police arrested Shadab and charged him with culpable homicide following the fatal altercation in Delhi’s Shahdara.