‘A single lapse takes two lives’: Siblings electrocuted at home

New Delhi: A newly wedded sister who had come to celebrate Rakshabandhan with her brother met a cruel fate as both of them died getting an electric shock at their home in northwest Delhi’s Begumpur.

Anju, 28, had been married just three months ago. Her 26-year-old brother Vivek worked as a security guard and had a two-year-old son.

The siblings 65-year-old father, Kalicharan, also suffered an electric shock while trying to save his son.

According to police, the incident occurred around 10 pm on Wednesday when Vivek, who was going up the stairs in his home, came in contact with an iron gate that had become electrified due to faulty wiring. His screams alerted Kalicharan, who rushed to help but was also electrocuted upon touching the same gate.

Anju, who was inside the house, heard the commotion and ran to help her father and brother. She too was fatally electrocuted, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Rohini)

Rajeev Ranjan said.

“It was her first Teej and upcoming Rakshabandhan after marriage,” said Giriraj, Kalicharan’s elder brother.

“She had come to her parental home in Begumpur from her husband’s house in Pul Prahladpur, and planned to stay till Rakshabandhan on August 9. Who would’ve thought this festival of bonds would snatch away a daughter and a son in one night?” he said. Giriraj said her family had married Anju off only three months ago. “She was excited to celebrate with her brother. But destiny had other plans. To save him, she

gave up her own life.”

Vivek, the family’s primary breadwinner, worked as a school guard and helped his father with welding jobs to support the household.

“Kalicharan has now returned home, but what is left for him?” Giriraj said. “He lost both his children in a flash. His wife is unwell, and Vivek’s wife and young son have no support now. Our family has been destroyed by a single moment of carelessness — this one tragedy ruined all our lives.”

The police received a PCR call at 10.56 pm from Abhishek, a neighbour, who pleaded, “Yahan light katwa do, teen aadmi chipke huye hain” (Please disconnect the power, three people are being electrocuted). A team from Begumpur Police Station was rushed to the scene, but by the time they arrived, locals had already taken the victims to Agrasen Hospital in Rohini. Doctors at the hospital declared Anju and Vivek dead, while Kalicharan was admitted in critical condition. He has since been discharged. Teams from police and the North Delhi Power Limited (NDPL) have inspected the house to determine what caused the electrocution.

Preliminary investigations revealed open electrical wiring around the staircase area of the house, which had been wrapped around an iron grill.

“The house is built on a 50-square-yard plot and had extremely unsafe and exposed electrical connections,” a senior police officer said. with agency inputs