A reclaimed forest breathing life into Delhi

NEW DELHI: Behind the dense urban fabric of Vasant Vihar in South Delhi lies a striking example of ecological restoration—Aravalli Biodiversity Park. Once a barren, mined stretch of land, the 700-acre expanse has been transformed into a thriving forest, now serving as a vital green lung for the Capital.

The transformation, spearheaded by the Delhi Development Authority (DDA) with the support of ecologists, botanists, and community volunteers, has reintroduced native flora and fauna to a landscape once left lifeless by stone quarrying. The park now hosts more than 200,000 mature native trees, hundreds of plant species including rare medicinal herbs, and wildlife such as porcupines, hares, reptiles, and butterflies. Remarkably, over 200 bird species have been recorded, including the Indian Paradise Flycatcher and the Grey Francolin—once thought extinct in Delhi.

The park’s natural recharge zones also play a crucial role in replenishing the city’s depleting groundwater reserves, adding to its ecological significance.

A recent nature walk through the park, organised by NGO Sampurna, formed part of its 40-day environmental awareness campaign spanning multiple states. The initiative uses creative outreach—poetry, essay competitions, art, and public speaking—to engage schoolchildren, women, and local communities on the urgent themes of water and environmental conservation.

Speaking at the event, Sampurna’s founder and social reformer Shobha Vijender sounded a clear warning: “We are walking straight into a water crisis. By 2030, over 600 million Indians may face scarcity. This isn’t tomorrow’s problem—it’s today’s.”

Vijender called for a decentralised, community-led approach to water conservation, including reviving ponds, neglected wells, and adopting rainwater harvesting systems. “Every neighbourhood must act—this can’t be left to government alone,” she stressed, also urging for environmental education in schools to go beyond textbooks and into practical, hands-on learning.

Aravalli Biodiversity Park, with its restored ecosystem, stands as a sanctuary and symbol—proof that ecological damage can be reversed and a call to action amid climate and water crises.