‘A fun reel snatched my child’s life’: Mother of 23-yr-old man killed in Dwarka collision

NEW DELHI: In a voice choked with grief and anger, a single mother who had raised her only child said on Tuesday that a “fun reel” -- a reckless stunt for social media fame -- has crushed not just her 23-year-old son but all the dreams that she had built around him.



Sahil Dhaneshra, a final-semester BBA student who had to drop out of college due to financial constraints, was on his way to work on February 3 when a Sports Utility Vehicle (Mahindra Scorpio N), allegedly being driven by a 17-year-old boy with his sister seated next to him, collided head-on with his motorcycle, killing him on the spot. The SUV later also collided with a stationary taxi, injuring its driver.

Standing amid his pictures and medals in her son’s bedroom, Inna Makan pointed to motivational quotes still written on the wall -- “Obsession is going to beat talent every time” and “Dream discipline”.

“My son believed in hard work, not short cuts,” Makan said.

She said someone else’s fun reel has taken her son’s life away and, along with it, all the dreams she had for her child.

Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) Ankit Singh said the accused had first claimed that his age was 19, but after a verification of documents, he was found to be a minor. “His father was bound down and will be charge-sheeted for allowing the minor to drive a vehicle under the Motor Vehicles Act,”

the DCP added.

Inna Makan said her son’s office was just two minutes away from the spot where he met with the accident, adding that he was supposed to go abroad in a few months.

She said Sahil was a student of the St Joseph’s College in Nainital and had big ambitions.

“My son was very hardworking and wanted to work abroad. He studied in a private college in Nainital. He was a super performer in many sports,” she said, her voice breaking. “A fun reel has snatched the life of my child. They must be punished.” A reel shows the SUV speeding before crashing into the motorcycle. Police booked the 17-year-old under BNS sections; he was granted interim bail. The victim’s mother alleged repeated traffic violations and demanded justice, while police probe whether a reel was

being filmed. with agency inputs