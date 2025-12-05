A clear start, a smoggy finish for Delhi

New Delhi: Delhi witnessed marginal improvement in air quality on Thursday morning, but the relief was short-lived as pollution levels climbed back into the ‘very poor’ category by late afternoon. According to data from the Central Pollution Control Board (CPCB), the Air Quality Index (AQI) stood at 299 at 8:30 a.m., placing it in the ‘poor’ range. By 4 p.m., however, the AQI rose to 304, once again falling into the ‘very poor’ category.

The national capital has been experiencing fluctuating air quality this week. On Wednesday morning (December 3), the AQI was recorded at 335, firmly in the ‘very poor’ range. Earlier, residents saw a brief spell of cleaner air on Sunday and Monday,

but pollution levels deteriorated again by Tuesday (December 2), slipping back into the ‘very poor’ zone.

As per the CPCB classification, an AQI of 0–50 is considered ‘good’, 51–100 ‘satisfactory’, 101–200 ‘moderate’, 201–300 ‘poor’, 301–400 ‘very poor’ and 401–500 ‘severe’. With Thursday afternoon’s reading at 304, Delhi once again breached the threshold into hazardous territory for sensitive groups, including children, the elderly and those with respiratory conditions.

Meanwhile, the India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted mainly clear skies for Thursday, followed by a cold wave on Friday. Meteorologists note that clearer skies and lower wind speeds often allow pollutants to stagnate near the surface, contributing to persistent smog conditions.

On the weather front, the minimum temperature dipped sharply to 5.6 degrees Celsius, 3.9 degrees below the seasonal average, signalling an early intensification of winter chill. The maximum temperature is expected to hover around 23 degrees Celsius. Relative humidity was recorded at a high 92% at 8:30 a.m., adding to the discomfort as dense moisture often traps pollutants closer to ground level.

Experts continue to caution residents about prolonged outdoor exposure, as

pollution levels are likely to fluctuate in the coming days with no strong dispersal winds expected soon.