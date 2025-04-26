A city on pause: 900 markets shut in unified protest

NEW DELHI: Several of Delhi’s busiest commercial hubs, including Connaught Place, Sadar Bazar and Chandni Chowk, were bereft of their usual hubbub on Friday as over 900 markets observed a ‘Delhi Bandh’ in protest against the recent terror attack in Pahalgam.

Shops across key sectors such as textiles, spices, utensils, and bullion remained shut.

Sadar Bazar, normally buzzing with shoppers, remained silent, with even vegetable and fruit vendors not turning up. Gandhinagar, home to Asia’s largest wholesale readymade garment market, was also completely shut, according to a statement by its market association.

According to the Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), more than 8 lakh shops across the capital participated in the bandh, leading to an estimated trade loss of around Rs 1,500 crore for the day. The bandh was called by the Chamber of Trade and Industry (CTI), which had earlier held a candle march in Connaught Place to condemn the attack that claimed 26 lives, mostly tourists.

“This is more than just a protest. It’s a united stand against terrorism, we are observing this bandh in memory of those who lost their lives in Pahalgam,” said CTI Chairperson Brijesh Goyal.

He also urged the government to cut commercial ties with Pakistan and boycott Pakistani products.

“The bandh is our way of demanding justice for the victims and standing together against terrorism,” a statement from traders stated.

Connaught Place, one of Delhi’s most coveted markets, known for its branded stores and restaurants, remained closed. So was Mukherjee Nagar, a major hub for coaching centres.

The usually vibrant streets of Chandni Chowk, Janpath, and Sarojini Nagar had no teenagers thronging them.

Thousands of traders took part in a march from Chandni Chowk to Red Fort, calling for urgent action.

In Chandni Chowk, trader associations displayed a poster featuring photos of the 26 victims captioned with brief descriptions. They offered floral tributes and lit candles in their memory.

Many protesters wore black ribbons and carried posters that read ‘Delhi Bandh in protest against the massacre in Jammu and Kashmir.’

“The brutal killing of innocent people in Pahalgam has outraged the entire business community of Delhi. Over 8 lakh traders have closed their shops in protest. The attackers must face strict punishment,” BJP leader Praveen Khandelwal, who took part in the protest, said.

Paramjeet Singh Pamma, Chairperson of the Federation of Sadar Bazar, echoed the call for justice.

“By shutting down our shops today, we are urging the Prime Minister to ensure that justice is delivered to the victims and their families,” he said.

Tuesday’s attack in Pahalgam has been described as the deadliest assault in Jammu and Kashmir since the Pulwama tragedy of 2019.