9mm bullets found near site of explosion under police lens

new delhi: Security agencies are probing three bullet cartridges, two of them live rounds, recovered from the debris near the Red Fort blast site, a source said on Sunday.

The empty shell and two live bullets -- a calibre not permitted for civilian use -- were found close to the burnt Hyundai i20 car, which exploded on November 10 near the iconic Delhi monument, killing 13 people and wounding more than two dozen.

According to the source, the 9mm rounds are generally issued to specialised units or individuals with explicit permission.“The staff deployed at the spot were also asked to check their issued ammunition, but none was found missing. The cartridges were there, but there was no weapon to fire them. We are trying to understand the how the bullets reached the spot,” said the source.

The person said that security agencies are also preparing to re-create the entire route of the accused, Umar Nabi, from the time he left Faridabad, visited Nuh in Haryana, and had tea in Delhi – the whole sequence leading up to the blast. Authorities are stitching together call records, tower locations, and CCTV footage from over 50 cameras for the recreation. “The reconstruction will include every check-post crossed, all parking entries, and each location he visited or halted at, to identify whether any person met him, followed him, or aided him. Connecting the dots is critical to understanding the hours Umar spent in the NCR,” the source said.

Meanwhile, angles of the probe continue to expand.

Security agencies are probing a hawala trail linked to arrested doctors, suspected foreign funding, TATP use, and Al-Falah University ties, while tracking vehicles, questioning witnesses, and conducting raids across Delhi, Haryana and Uttar Pradesh.