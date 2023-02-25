99th Convocation: DU represents India in all its richness & diversity, says Prez

New Delhi: Delhi University represents India in all its richness and diversity, President Droupadi Murmu said on Saturday, adding that there is a bit of the institution in every area of excellence in the country and abroad.



Speaking at the university’s 99th convocation, Murmu noted that the number of girls receiving awards at the function was more than boys this year which depicts the picture of a developed India.

A total of 170 students, including 51 boys and 119 girls, were awarded medals, prizes at the function.

Digital degrees to 1,57,290 undergraduate and postgraduate students were awarded on this occasion, which includes 54.7 per cent girls and 45.3 per cent boys.

Murmu said, “Delhi University represents India in all its richness and diversity and it can also be said that there is a bit of Delhi University in every area of excellence in India and abroad.”

She also handed over awards to top seven students at the university. “This is a matter of pride that three of the awardees were physically challenged. This is the result of their strength and hardwork. I want to convey special congratulations to them,” she said. “I know that 52 per cent are females who have taken admission to UG courses at Delhi University. I am also happy that the females outnumbered men in receiving awards in today’s programme. This change depicts the picture of developed India,” she added. Degrees were also awarded to 47 students of DM/MCh in the medical field.

As many as 910 students were awarded PhD degrees. This figure for PhD degrees is the highest ever in the history of the university.

Speaking on the occasion, Delhi University Vice Chancellor Yogesh Singh said it is one of the few universities that conduct convocation every year.

“Convocation is the most important day for the students and university. I congratulate all those who are graduating. The university had a humble beginning 100 years back and we have witnessed the enduring journey of the university,” he said.