‘999 challenge’: Yoga, meditation classes to start in govt schools

New Delhi: In a bid to teach yoga and meditation to teachers and students across the government school in the national Capital, the Delhi government will launch ‘999 challenge’. The challenge is to complete nine rounds of the ‘Surya Namaskara’ asana and nine minutes of meditation for world peace.



As per sources, the challenge has to be practiced daily for nine days and before launching the initiative a series of zoom call meetings and interactions will be held to project better understanding.

Officials added that the key aim of the session is to highlight how yoga and meditation can have a positive impact on the mental health of students and teachers.

The integrated holistic health team will have an online interaction session with 40 selected heads of schools of Government of National Capital Territory of Delhi (GNCTD). After the completion of the online interaction session, the

yoga and meditation challenge will be formally launched

in all schools on April 18, said the officials.

School heads of all the schools have been instructed to appoint two teachers from their schools, one as instructor and another as demonstrator. The teachers have also been directed to encourage students to practice yoga and meditation. As per officials, these teachers will also be provided online training. “Integrated holistic health summit was held at Amrita Hospitals convention centre, Faridabad, last week and as an esteemed representative from the education sector, the director of education participated in a plenary session on April 8 and announced the launch of the ‘999 Challenge’ through Delhi School System,” said the officer.

As per sources, this new initiative is a kind of rebuttal to the discontinued ‘Yoga classes’ that the Delhi government was providing to citizens across the capital. The classes were brought to a halt after a tussle between the Delhi government and the L-G.