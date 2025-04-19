975 cases in 4-hr South Delhi night crackdown

NEW DELHI: The South Delhi police carried out a stringent night-time operation between April 17 and 18 as part of a broader initiative named “General Gast.” Conducted from 11:00 pm to 3:00 am, the operation led to the registration of hundreds of cases and numerous traffic penalties.

During the four-hour exercise, 798 cases were filed under Section 65 and 118 under Section 66 of the Delhi Police Act. Additionally, 59 cases were registered under the Excise Act, targeting offences related to illegal liquor.

Joint pickets set up by local and traffic police issued 101 integrated challans for offences such as tinted glass, triple riding, and riding without helmets.

Under Sections 126 and 170 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita (BNSS), 10 kalandras were issued and 18 individuals were bound down. A further kalandra and one binding order were issued under Section 129. Authorities also impounded 36 vehicles under Section 66 of the DP Act, reinforcing a focus on road safety, crime deterrence, and maintaining public order during late-night hours.