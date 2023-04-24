948 new Covid cases, 2 deaths

New Delhi: Delhi on Sunday logged 948 fresh COVID-19 infections and two fatalities with a case positivity rate of 25.69, according to data shared by the Health department here.



With the new fatalities, the death toll from the pandemic rose to 26,597 in the national capital. The total case tally is at 20,33,372. Covid was the primary cause of death in one of the fatalities, the Health department said. Of the 7,973 Covid beds in the city, 370 are occupied, the data showed.

Delhi on Saturday logged 1,515 fresh COVID-19 infections and six fatalities with a case positivity rate of 26.46.

The department did not issue a bulletin on Friday.

The city saw three fatalities and 1,603 fresh caseload additions on Thursday with a positivity rate of 26.75. On Wednesday, it reported six deaths along with 1,757 new cases with a positivity rate of 28.63.

The national capital recorded 1,537 cases on Tuesday with the positivity at 26.54 per cent. On Monday, Delhi recorded 1,017 cases and a positivity rate of 32.25 — the highest in more than 15 months.

The national capital recorded a positivity rate of 30.6 on January 14 last year.

According to the latest bulletin, the fresh cases emerged out of 3,690 tests conducted the previous day.

The number of COVID-19 cases had dropped to zero on January 16 for the first time since the outbreak of the pandemic. However, the city has witnessed a spurt in fresh cases over the past month.

The number of active cases currently stands at 5,578, the data showed. The number of patients in home isolation is 4,283.

Mock drills were conducted in Delhi hospitals on April 11 to ascertain their preparedness to tackle COVID-19.

Medical experts have said the Omicron sub-variant XBB.1.16 could be driving the surge in cases in the city.

However, they have maintained that there is no need to panic and people should follow Covid-appropriate behaviour and get their booster shots.