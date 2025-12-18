9,200+ posts vacant in Delhi Police, manpower gap widens

NEW DELHI: Over 9,200 posts are lying vacant in the Delhi Police across various ranks, the Ministry of Home Affairs informed Parliament on Tuesday, reflecting a huge manpower gap in the national capital’s police force.

In a written reply to a question in the Lok Sabha, Minister of State for Home Affairs Nityanand Rai said that as of November 30, 2025, the total sanctioned strength of the Delhi Police stood at 92,044 personnel, against which 9,248 posts were vacant.

According to the rank-wise data shared by the ministry, no vacancies exist at the level of Commissioner of Police, Special Commissioner of Police, Joint Commissioner of Police, and Additional Commissioner of Police. However, vacancies continue at several operation ranks. While 13 posts in the rank of Deputy Commissioner of Police/Additional DCP are lying vacant at the senior supervisory level, 15 vacancies lie in the Additional DCP (Junior Administrative Grade). There is also a shortfall of 125 Assistant Commissioners of Police in the force.

At the field level, however, the vacancies are more pronounced. The data shows 108 vacant posts of Inspector, 1,039 Sub-Inspectors and 300 Assistant Sub-Inspectors. And this shortage is pretty thick in the lower ranks: 3,057 vacancies in the rank of Head Constable and 4,591 vacancies among Constables.

Asked about the period for which the posts had been lying vacant and when these are likely to be filled, the minister said, “Vacancies in Delhi Police are a dynamic proposition. These arise due to retirements, promotions and resignations and are tackled through an unending recruitment process.

Rai said that vacancies are regularly reported to the concerned recruiting agencies and appointments are confirmed after completing the prescribed recruitment procedures, including written examinations.

The reply, tabled in Parliament, comes amidst recurring concerns over manpower shortages in the Delhi Police, which shoulders the responsibility of law and order, internal security and public safety in the national capital.