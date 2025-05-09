90 flights cancelled at IGI Airport

NEW DELHI: A total of 90 flights, including five international departures, were cancelled at Delhi airport on Thursday due to airspace restrictions following Operation Sindoor. The military action targeted terror sites in Pakistan and Pakistan-occupied Kashmir in response to last month’s Pahalgam attack that killed at least 26 people. Around 27 airports across India were shut, prompting widespread cancellations. Between 0800 and 1400 hours, Delhi saw 46 domestic departures, 33 arrivals,

five international departures, and six international arrivals cancelled.