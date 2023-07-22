9-yr-old feared drowned in Yamuna

New Delhi: A nine-year-old boy was feared drowned in the Yamuna river stretch in south-east Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh area, police said on Saturday.



Efforts are underway to trace the boy, they added.

The incident took place on Friday evening when Mohammad Ahsan and his friend Rajkumar were swimming in the river, a senior police officer said.

As Ahsan suddenly slipped into deep waters, two persons Rohit and Alam who were on the bank jumped into the river but failed to rescue him, the officer added. On being informed, police rushed to the spot and started a search operation, they said.