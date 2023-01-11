9 injured as bus hits pavement dwellers, driver held

New Delhi: Nine people, including a six-year-old boy, were injured on Tuesday after a cluster bus rammed into a taxi and hit pavement dwellers on Rohtak road in central Delhi, police said. The 49-year-old driver of the bus, identified as Rajkumar Sari, has been arrested, they said.



The injured were identified as Kala Devi (65), Sunita (35), Aarti (30) and Aryaman (6), Mangat Ram (60), Chand Khan (23), Anjali and Asha Devi -- all of whom stayed in shanties erected on the pavement. A bus passenger, Ramesh, was also injured, they said.

The police had earlier inadvertently mentioned that the child injured in the incident was three-years-old.

The incident took place when the bus driver lost control of the vehicle on the Nangloi-Old Delhi railway station route after which it rammed into a taxi and hit the pavement dwellers while going towards Liberty Cinema from Kamal T-point, police said.

Some of the passengers, who were inside the bus, managed to get down unhurt and left the spot after the accident, a senior police officer said.

It is being alleged that brakes of the bus failed leading to the incident, but police said a mechanical inspection of the vehicle is being carried out to ascertain if it was a technical or human fault.

A huge crowd gathered at the spot and some of them vandalised the bus. Deputy Commissioner of Police (Central) Shweta Chauhan said all those injured are undergoing treatment at different facilities, including Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital, Jeewan Mala Hospital and Trauma Centre in Civil Lines, and are stated to be stable.

“An FIR has been registered under sections 279 (Rash driving or riding on a public way) and 337 (Causing hurt by act endangering life or personal safety of others) of the Indian Penal Code at Anand Parbat police station on the statement of Ritesh whose vehicle was hit by the bus before hitting the pavement dwellers,” she said.

The accused driver has been arrested and his blood samples have been taken and sent for medical examination to ascertain whether he was under the influence of alcohol during the accident, police said.

The taxi driver, who is also a witness, told the police that he was driving his car on Kamal T-point when suddenly a speeding cluster bus hit his vehicle and then rammed into the pavement dwellers, leaving them injured, they added.