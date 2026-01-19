9-day Ram Katha on world peace begins at Bharat Mandapam

New Delhi: A nine-day Ram Katha under the World Peace Centre Mission commenced at Bharat Mandapam on Sunday, with Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta emphasising the relevance of Lord Ram’s ideals in addressing global conflict, violence, and moral decline.

Addressing the gathering as the Convenor of the event, Gupta said, “Ram Katha is not merely a narration of the past; it is a moral guide for the future and a call for world peace. At a time when the world is confronted with war, violence, and a deep crisis of trust, the life and ideals of Lord Ram remind us that true leadership is anchored in character, compassion, restraint, and moral courage.” The Ram Katha, being organised from January 17 to 25 under the auspices of Ahimsa Vishwa Bharati, features internationally renowned narrator Pujya Morari Bapu, while former President Ram Nath Kovind is the Chairperson of the Organising Committee.

Gupta noted that Ram Katha has historically served as a powerful medium for promoting morality, fraternity, and humanity. He said dedicating the event to the World Peace Centre Mission reflected a conscious commitment to global welfare, adding that Acharya Lokesh Muni has played a key role in reviving Jain Ahimsa and giving it contemporary relevance through institutional efforts. Describing Bharat Mandapam as a symbol of India’s civilisational heritage, the Speaker said the life of Lord Ram teaches that “power exists for service, sacrifice is strength, and religion is moral courage, not mere ritual.”

Morari Bapu said, “Ram Katha is a living spiritual dialogue with humanity,” adding that it offers guidance on harmony, restraint, and compassion in times of division.

Acharya Lokesh Muni said, “Sanatan Dharma is not the name of any single sect, but an eternal, universal principle,” stressing that the teachings of Bhagwan Mahavir on non-violence and balance are urgently needed in today’s conflict-ridden world.