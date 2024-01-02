86,049 candidates clear SSC Delhi Police constable exam

New Delhi: The Staff Selection Commission (SSC) has declared the results of the Delhi Police Constable (Executive) recruitment exam, which was conducted between November 14 and December 3.



Both male and female candidates who appeared for the computer-based test, including those who participated in re-examinations, can now access their results on the official website ssc.nic.in.

A total of 53,039 male candidates and 29,892 female candidates have successfully cleared the computer-based exam, forming a combined shortlist of 82,931 candidates.

These individuals are now eligible to proceed to the next stage, which involves the Physical Endurance and Measurement Test (PE&MT) or document verification (DV).

The total number of candidates shortlisted for this stage stands at an impressive 86,049.

To check their results, candidates are advised to follow these simple steps, Visit the official website at ssc.nic.in, Navigate to the ‘Results’ section on the homepage, Click on the ‘Others’ category on the new window, Look for the link that reads “Constable (Executive) male and female in Delhi Police Examination, 2023”, Download and access the SSC Delhi Police result PDF

Alongside the result announcement, the commission has disclosed the minimum qualifying marks for different categories.

Unreserved category candidates must score a minimum of 35, while candidates from Scheduled Caste (SC), Scheduled Tribe (ST), other backward classes (OBC), and economically weaker sections (EWS) need to achieve a minimum of 30. Ex-servicemen (ESM) have a lower cut-off at 25. However, it’s important to note that the results of 28 candidates have not been processed due to the cancellation of their candidature/debarment.

Additionally, the results of 182 candidates have been withheld due to suspected malpractices, pending further scrutiny, as announced by the SSC.