85.5% voter turnout in DUTA polls

A total of 85.5 per cent of 9,500 eligible voters exercised their franchise in the Delhi University Teachers’ Association (DUTA) elections held on Wednesday in which the prime contenders are the RSS-backed National Democratic Teachers Front (NDTF) and the Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance (D.U.T.A.). This time, around nine teachers’ organisations from different ideologies have formed an alliance named ‘Democratic United Teachers’ Alliance’.The alliance includes groups like Democratic Teachers’ Front (DTF), AAP-backed Academic for Action and Development Delhi Teachers’ Association (AADTA), Indian National Teachers Congress (INTEC), Delhi Teachers’ Initiative (DTI), Samajwadi Shikshak Manch (SSM), Common Teachers’ Front (CTF), Independent Teachers’ Front for Social Justice (ITF-SJ) and ‘voice of DU Ad hocs’.