85-year-old man killed in fire at Dwarka flat

New Delhi: An 85-year-old man was killed in a fire in his apartment in a residential building in southwest Delhi’s Dwarka area, officials said on Saturday.

A senior official said a call alerting the fire department about the blaze on the seventh floor of Mass Apartments in Dwarka Sector-10 was received at 8.26 pm on Friday, following which nine fire tenders were rushed to the spot.

Around 11.10 pm, it was reported that household items in Sadan Chandra’s flat caught fire and it spread to the eighth floor, burning curtains and an air-conditioner unit of a flat there, the fire department official said.

Chandra suffered burn injuries and was taken to the Indira Gandhi Hospital by police before the arrival of fire tenders. He was declared dead at the hospital, the officials said.

The building comprises ground plus nine floors, they said. Police said they found that fire broke out suddenly on the seventh floor. After the fire was controlled, fire staff checked the flat and found Chander inside. He was immediately taken to IGI Hospital, Dwarka Sector-9 where doctor declared him brought dead, the police said.

The deceased was retired from a PSU and was living with his daughter and son-in-law, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Dwarka) M Harsha Vardhan said. At the time of the fire, other occupants of the house had gone to market. The place of incident has been inspected by crime team and personnel from the forensic science laboratory to try and determine cause of fire. Inquest proceedings are on, the DCP added.