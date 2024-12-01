83 conveyance deeds issued at PM-UDAY camp in Delhi

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Development Authority (DDA) issued 83 conveyance deeds and authorisation slips to residents of unauthorised colonies on the first day of its single-window camp under the PM-UDAY scheme.

On Sunday, Delhi Lieutenant Governor VK Saxena visited the camp site at Shyam Vihar, Najafgarh and interacted with the beneficiaries and asked if they were satisfied about the various services offered at the camp, a statement said on Sunday.

Thousands of people visited the camp on Pradhan Mantri-Unauthorised Colonies in Delhi Awas Adhikar Yojana (PM-UDAY) scheme organised by the DDA on its first day on Saturday to sort out issues related to the scheme.

“On Day 1, as many as 414 new applications/registrations were done, whereas 411 pending applications were cleared from deficiencies. In all, 113 applications were approved and 83 conveyance deed and authorisation slip were executed in various unauthorised colonies,” the statement stated.

Saxena also distributed certificate of ownership to 40 beneficiaries. He also directed the DDA to clear all pending 62,000 applications expeditiously and process fresh applications quickly, it said.

On the instructions of the LG, the DDA started the camp for the people residing in the unauthorised colonies of Delhi. The camps are to be held every Saturday and Sunday from November 30 to December 29 in 10 processing centres inside these unauthorised colonies, it said.

The L-G said that the camps are conducted for old and new cases. “I urge people to come in large numbers and get their pending issues resolved as government has come to their doorstep,” he said.

Saxena said that the PM-UDAY scheme was launched in Delhi in line with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s wish to provide ownership rights to people in unauthorised colonies.

The camps would significantly help in disposing of the applications that are pending for the last few years, he said.

Some of the services that are offered at the camps include matters related to issue of conveyance deed and authorisation slip, GIS Survey, new registration among others, it said.

The PM-UDAY scheme aims to grant ownership rights to residents of 1,731 unauthorised colonies in Delhi, providing legal recognition to their properties.

The camps are located in Burari, Najafgarh, Aya Nagar Ext, Karawal Nagar, Budh Vihar Colony, Nangloi, Khirki Extension Malviya Nagar, and New Ashok Nagar.