82,450 applications received for voter name deletion: CEO

NEW DELHI: Amid a war of words between ruling AAP and opposition BJP over alleged removal of names from Delhi’s electoral roll before the upcoming polls, the office of the Chief Electoral Officer here said on Monday it has received 82,450 applications for deletions and 4.8 lakh for new registrations since November 29.

In a statement, the CEO office said the final electoral roll is being prepared and it is scheduled for publication on January 6, 2025 after making additions, deletions or modifications, if any. The CEO office also said FIRs have been filed against eight individuals for allegedly submitting false documents for registration as a voter in the Okhla Assembly constituency of the city.

“Submission of false documents for obtaining Voter ID is a punishable offence. Strict action will be taken against such violations,” the statement said.

The AAP and BJP have been at loggerheads over the alleged deliberate deletion of voters’ name from the electoral roll. The AAP has accused the BJP of submitting bulk applications for removing the names of voters in constitutes where they fear a defeat. The BJP, on the other hand, has alleged the AAP is trying to allow illegal Rohingya and Bangladeshi migrants to get voter ID cards so that the party can use them as a vote bank. The Chief Electoral Office in the statement said it is actively conducting the Special Summary Revision of electoral rolls with the qualifying date set as January 1, 2025.

This process is being carried out as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, ensuring that the electoral rolls remain updated and inclusive for all eligible voters, it said.

During the pre-revision period, house-to-house verification was carried out from August 20, 2024, to October 18, 2024, by Booth Level Officers. This exercise aimed to identify unregistered eligible citizens, prospective voters turning 18 by October 1, 2025, as well as permanently shifted or deceased electors and duplicate entries.

Following this, the draft electoral rolls was published on October 29, 2024, inviting public to file claims and objections. These were accepted until November 28, 2024, and all the claims and objections received were already disposed by December 24, 2024, the statement said.

The final electoral roll, reflecting updates, will be published on January 6, 2025. Between November 29 and now, 4,85,624 new registration applications, 82,450 deletion requests, and 1,71,385 modification applications were received.

The CEO’s office warned that multiple voter entries or IDs are punishable under Sections 17 and 18 of the Representation of the People Act, 1950. FIRs were recently filed against eight individuals for submitting false documents in Delhi’s Okhla constituency.

Political parties may object to additions, deletions, or modifications during the special summary revision or continuous updates by contacting officials.