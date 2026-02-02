81 Noida villages set for phased redevelopment

Noida: The Noida Authority has launched a major initiative to transform the city’s 81 villages into model urban villages, following years of complaints over overflowing sewers, clogged drains, uncollected garbage and unhygienic living conditions.



Acting on the directions of Noida Authority chief executive officer Krishna Karunesh, officials have begun preparing a phased development blueprint aimed at addressing long-pending infrastructure gaps in the villages.

Many of Noida’s villages continue to present a grim picture, with overflowing sewer water in narrow lanes, frequent waterlogging and poor waste management becoming routine features of daily life.

At present, the authority spends around Rs 125 crore annually on village development. However, officials admitted that the existing allocation and execution model has failed to deliver visible improvements. A decision has now been taken to undertake planned and systematic development of the villages.

As part of the plan, the authority will install a dedicated sewage pumping station (SPS) in each village. Officials said years of unplanned construction have left village lanes and roads too narrow to lay new high-capacity sewer lines. The SPS units will collect sewage through sump wells and pump it to sewage treatment plants (STPs), preventing wastewater from overflowing onto roads and drains. Existing sewer lines will be repaired and optimised rather than replaced.

To strengthen water supply, each village will also be provided with its own underground reservoir (UGR), separate from those serving sectors and housing societies. Officials said the segregation is necessary as the authority plans to introduce metered water billing in sectors and societies, along with a 25 per cent sewage charge in the future. Separate systems will ensure uninterrupted water

supply for villages.

In the first phase, 15 to 17 villages in the worst condition have been identified for immediate development. These include Harola, Bhangel, Jhondpura, Soharkha, Salarpur, Mamura, Sadarpur, Garhi Shahdara, Atta, Naya Bans, Wazidpur, Chhalera and Sarfabad, among others.

Officials said detailed planning is underway and on-ground work is expected to begin shortly.