8-yr-old girl found strangled in SW Delhi, suspect apprehended

NEW DELHI: In a heart-wrenching incident that has sent shockwaves through the community of Shankar Vihar in Southwest Delhi, the lifeless body of an 8-year-old girl was discovered in an abandoned building on Tuesday afternoon. The child had been reported missing by her parents the previous day, leading to an extensive search operation that culminated in the grim discovery.

The girl’s parents, who reside in the servant quarters of the Shankar Vihar Military Station where the mother works as house-help, filed a missing person report with the local police late on Monday night after their daughter failed to return home. The family, along with neighbors, had conducted their own search efforts before involving the authorities.

The following day, the girl’s body was found in a derelict structure located approximately 400 meters from her home. Initial examinations indicated signs of strangulation, attempt of sexual assault and her remains were subsequently sent to Safdarjung Hospital for an autopsy to determine the exact

cause of death.

The station commander of Delhi Cantonment expressed deep sorrow over the tragic incident and confirmed that military authorities had also conducted a comprehensive search operation after the missing complaint was lodged.

“The local military authorities are extending full support to the grieving family during this difficult time and are cooperating closely with the police, who are conducting a thorough investigation into the matter,” the commander stated.

In a significant development, the Delhi Police arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with the case. The suspect, a local resident living in the neighborhood of the victim’s family, reportedly confessed to his crime during interrogation. Investigators revealed that CCTV footage captured the accused walking with the girl on the night she went missing, which led them to focus their inquiry on him.

According to police officials, the suspect allegedly lured the child to the deserted location with the intent to assault her. When the girl resisted and cried for help, the teenager panicked and strangled her to silence her cries.

The incident has left the Shankar Vihar community deeply shaken, with residents demanding heightened safety measures and stricter action against crimes targeting vulnerable individuals.

Authorities have assured swift and thorough investigations to bring justice to the grieving family. The arrest and confession of the suspect mark a crucial step in the ongoing investigation, which aims to uncover the full details of this tragic event.

The community’s response has been one of collective grief and outrage, with many calling for improved safety measures to protect children and other vulnerable groups.

The incident serves as a stark reminder of the need for vigilance and proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of all residents.

As the investigation continues, the authorities are urging anyone with additional information to come forward and assist in the efforts to bring justice to the victim and her family. The tragic loss of the young girl has deeply affected the community, and there is a shared determination to prevent such incidents in the future.