8-yr manhunt ends: Delhi Police Special Cell arrests fugitives in 2016 murder case

NEW DELHI: The Special Cell of the Delhi Police has arrested two fugitives linked to a murder case filed in 2016, after evading the authorities for eight years.



Acting on information provided by an anonymous source at the Special

Cell of the Delhi Police, the authorities successfully located the suspects.

The arrested accused were identified as Kabir Nat, also known as Shakil Khalifa (25), son of the Late Hadish Khalifa, and Bablu Nat (27), son of Maman Nat, both residents of Kurshaha, Mohiddin Nagar, Samastipur, Bihar.

According to the Police, the duo, along with a third accomplice, Aslam, were implicated in the murder of Bandhu Rai. Rai’s body was discovered in Som Bazar Gomti Garden, Delhi, on July 3, 2016.

On the night of July 2, 2016, a fatal altercation ensued between the accused and the victim, fueled by alcohol consumption, resulting in Rai’s strangulation and

robbery of his belongings and cash.

Their confession unveiled their intention to murder and rob Rai, executed with ruthless efficiency. The cause of death, determined through a post-mortem examination, was asphyxia due to manual strangulation.

Initial investigations led to the identification of Nath, Khalifa, and Aslam, who were subsequently declared Proclaimed Offenders by the court in 2018.

Despite extensive pursuit by the local authorities, they had managed to evade capture until now.

The arrest operation was conducted by a team from the Special Cell of the Delhi Police, led by Inspector Sandeep Dabas and supervised by ACP Sanjay Dutt, near Najafgarh Anaj Mandi on March 22, effectively concluding a prolonged manhunt.