8-year-old raped, killed in Faridabad

A 30-year-old man has been arrested here for allegedly killing an 8-year-old girl after raping her, police said on Wednesday.

The accused, identified as Bijendra, allegedly slashed both her wrists and stuffed her inside a trunk and placed it in the bed box, they added.

According to police, the girl went missing on Tuesday afternoon and her parents started looking for her in the neighbourhood. On reaching Bijendra’s house an hour after the incident, they spotted blood drops on the floor and traced it to a bed and opened the bed box, where they found the girl inside the trunk.

On finding the girl unconscious, the parents rushed her to a hospital and informed the police, following which an FIR was lodged at the Sarai police station here, the police added.

The victim was referred to Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital, where she died during treatment on Wednesday morning, the police said. Sube Singh, spokesperson of Faridabad police, said Bijendra was nabbed on Wednesday when he was trying to flee to Kolkata and murder charges were added against him after the girl’s death.