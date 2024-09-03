8 illegally staying foreigners deported

NEW DELHI: Delhi Police has deported 8 illegally staying foreign nationals in the month of August. According to the police, the operation was part of an ongoing effort to address illegal immigration within the district, with the suspects being apprehended and sent to a detention center pending deportation.

The Dwarka police, led by the Anti-Narcotics Cell and Uttam Nagar Police Station, targeted individuals overstaying visas in Dwarka. The operation, directed by the Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), resulted in the deportation of eight foreign nationals—five Nigerians and two Ugandans—found to be residing illegally. The individuals were identified as Biggs Peter, Stephen Emeka Okusu, Herbert Chikezie, Lucky Sunday Ewere, Happiness Nwachukwu, Anashiid Nsibirwa, Chukwuemeka Nwabuisi, and Ikenna Okechukwu.