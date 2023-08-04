8 booked for death of elderly woman in Noida lift collapse

Greater Noida: Following the death of a 72-year-old woman in a society lift collapse incident, the Gautam Buddh Nagar police have booked eight persons including the



president of Apartment Owners Association (AOA) and security agency deployed at Paras Tiera society in sector 137 of Noida.

According to police, the FIR has been registered against AOA president Ramesh Gautam, Vice-president Anang Pal Chauhan, Secretary

Sukhpal Singh, Treasurer Neetu Singh, Security directors Ajay Singh Shekhawat, Santosh Kumar Baral, facility manager Monika Sharma, and

officials of Thyssenkrupp lift company.

“Based on complaint received, an FIR has been registered under Indian Penal Code (IC) sections 287 (Negligent conduct with respect to machinery), 304-A (causing death by negligence) against eight persons. We have started investigating the case and will take strict actions against those found responsible for the incident,” said Anil Kumar Yadav, deputy commissioner of police (central Noida).

The deceased identified as Sarita Devi, a resident of tower 24, in Paras Tiera society was going down through the lift on Thursday evening from her apartment situated at eight floor of the building. She was rushed to nearby Felix hospital where she died.