7,900 students participate in ‘Tiranga Run’

New Delhi: As part of the Delhi government’s celebrations for the 79th Independence Day, 7,900 students took part in a ‘Tiranga Run’ from Thyagaraj Stadium to the National War Memorial here on Sunday.

Flagged off by Delhi Education minister Ashish Sood, the run was organised by the Directorate of Education under the ‘Har Ghar Tiranga’ campaign and the theme ‘Dilli Uthe Garv Se’, a statement said. Holding the national flag, the participants covered the symbolic route to pay tribute to freedom fighters and armed forces personnel who laid down their lives for the country, it added.

“This is not merely a race but a celebration of India’s unity, patriotism and the indomitable spirit of its citizens,” Sood said.

The event allowed Delhiites to come together to mark independence and reaffirm their resolve to build a strong and prosperous nation, he added.

The minister recalled the courage of the Indian Army during Operation Sindoor and urged the youth to uphold the values of unity, integrity and national security.