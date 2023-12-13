74th annual All India Commerce Conference from December 13-15

New Delhi: The University of Delhi and OP Jindal Global University are jointly organising the 74th annual All India Commerce Conference (AICC) under the theme ‘One Earth, One Family, One Future.’



Scheduled from December 13-15, the event anticipates the participation of over 2,500 delegates from across India and beyond Distinguished figures including L-G VK Saxena, and Prof Yogesh Singh, Vice Chancellor of University of Delhi, will attend the conference. The event’s agenda boasts esteemed personalities, including Manniya BR Shankaranand and Bandaru Dattatreya, among others.

With sessions focusing on various critical aspects like NEP 2020’s impact on Commerce & Management Education, the future landscape of businesses amidst digital advancements, entrepreneurship, and the pursuit of Sustainable Development Goals 2030, the conference aims to foster multidisciplinary learning and collaboration.

Prof C Raj Kumar, Founding Vice Chancellor of OP Jindal Global University, emphasized the pivotal role of institutions in empowering Indian youth through commerce and management education,

aligning with the vision of Viksit Bharat 2047.

Dr Ajay Kumar Singh from Delhi School of Economics highlighted the unique diversity of thought and ideas that the event will bring forth through around 1,800 research papers.