746 challans in crackdown to decongest IIT intersection

new delhi: A week-long enforcement drive at the busy IIT intersection in south Delhi saw 746 traffic challans issued, including 329 for improper parking, as authorities moved to ease chronic congestion at the arterial junction, the Delhi Traffic Police said on Saturday.

The intersection, where Outer Ring Road meets Aurobindo Marg, faces daily bottlenecks due to CNG queues, roadside parking near commercial establishments, and peak-hour school traffic, they said. “During the drive, 746 challans were issued, including 329 for improper parking, to improve compliance and ensure smoother flow of traffic,” a senior traffic police officer said.

The drive, led by the traffic police along with Delhi Transport Corporation and local stakeholders, focused on clearing encroachments, enforcing lane discipline and regulating vehicle movement at key pressure points. Authorities also deployed personnel at all four arms of the intersection to prevent roadside parking, regulated queues

at the CNG station. agencies