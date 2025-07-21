733 schools & 20 colleges searched in Delhi bomb scare

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police inspected 733 schools and 20 colleges across the capital following a wave of hoax bomb threats that triggered panic on Friday. Officials received 11 PCR calls and 46 email alerts from schools reporting threats.

A swift, coordinated response saw search teams dispatched citywide. North Delhi recorded the highest number of checks, with 108 schools and five colleges inspected. North West Delhi followed with 82 schools and five colleges. In East Delhi, 66 schools were checked. Shahdara and North East Delhi each saw 65 school inspections, while Central Delhi had 57 schools and two colleges examined.

West Delhi saw 54 schools and three colleges checked, South East Delhi 51 schools, and Rohini 40. Despite receiving threats, only six schools were inspected in Dwarka.

Outer North Delhi had 34 schools and two colleges searched, and South West Delhi 35 schools and two colleges. New Delhi, Outer Delhi, and South Delhi recorded 18, 7, and 44 school inspections respectively.

No suspicious items were found, confirming the threats were hoaxes. However, the incident disrupted academic routines and alarmed parents, students, and staff.

Police are investigating the origin of the threats and have increased security at educational institutions. Schools have been advised to remain vigilant.