7.3 kg of suspected heroin worth Rs 30 crore seized

NEW DELHI: A major attempt at drug smuggling was busted at Indira Gandhi International Airport yesterday when customs officials seized nearly 7.3 kg of suspected heroin valued at almost Rs 29.28 crore from the baggage of an Indian passenger who had arrived from Bangkok via Kuala Lumpur on November 9, 2024.

As the passenger crossed the green channel and was moving to approach the exit gate of the International Arrival Hall at Terminal 3, he was stopped for search.

On searching the baggage of the passenger, seven green polythene packets were found concealed in a trolley bag. Diagnostic tests confirmed contents as suspected heroin.

This is the latest in a string of narcotics seizures at IGI Airport, indicating an alarming trend of drug trafficking through Delhi.

In October, customs officers seized 10 kg of heroin worth Rs. 40 crore from a passenger arriving from Dubai. Earlier this August, officials intercepted a consignment of 8 kg of methamphetamine valued around Rs. 32 crore, hidden inside cosmetic products. Under the provisions of the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act, 1985, on November 10, 2024, at 8.00 pm, the passenger was arrested. NDPS Act, under which heroin as well as packing material recovered from his possession were snapped. Further investigations are underway, and investigations are also being pursued with regard to possible international trafficking networks.