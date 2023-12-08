72-year-old man killed in hit-&-run accident near GK-1

New Delhi: In a tragic incident, a 72-year-old senior citizen died in a hit-and-run accident on the evening of November 30 near Greater Kailash-1.



The police received the information about the incident through a PCR call at the Greater Kailash-1 Police Station.

The victim was identified as Ajit Lal Tandon (72), resident of C Block, Greater Kailash-1. The offending driver was identified as Tarun Arora (50), son of Baldev Arora, resident of Kalkaji.

The police received a PCR call around 7 PM, alerting them to an unconscious individual behind the old police station.

The injured person was swiftly transported to the hospital upon reaching the spot. Subsequent investigations revealed that an unidentified vehicle had struck Tandon, who was later declared dead by the attending doctor.

The Medical Legal Certificate indicated that the elderly man was found unresponsive at Greater Kailash-1.

The Delhi Police team meticulously inspected the accident site, leading to the registration of a case under sections 279/304A of the Indian Penal Code.

The investigation, spanning several days, culminated on Wednesday, with the identification of the offending

vehicle, a dark grey Honda City.

The alleged driver, Tarun Arora, was apprehended and subsequently released on bail as per the legal procedure.

Arora asserted that the unfortunate incident occurred as he was travelling from Greater Kailash to Kalkaji, and the deceased unexpectedly appeared in front of his car.

Notably, no prior criminal record or evidence of drunken driving was found in the accused’s history.