71 illegal foreign nationals deported from city in May

New Delhi: The Delhi Police have deported 71 foreign nationals illegally staying in the capital city in the month of May. According to the police, the operation, targeting those residing in India without valid visas, included 47 individuals from Bangladesh, 17 from Myanmar (Rohingyas), and 7 from Nigeria. All were sent to the Detention Centre following orders from the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO).

The large-scale operation was carried out by various units of the Dwarka Delhi Police, including the Special Staff, Police Station Uttam Nagar, Anti-Narcotics Cell, PS Chhawla, and AATS. Under the direct supervision of the Deputy Commissioner of Police, the Special Staff alone accounted for 38 apprehensions, followed by 24 from PS Uttam Nagar, six by the Anti-Narcotics Cell, two by the Chhawla Police Station, and one by AATS.

These individuals were found either overstaying or having entered India without valid travel documents. Acting on sustained intelligence gathering, the police teams identified and detained them from various localities across the Dwarka District. Officials highlighted that such foreign nationals, living illegally, place a burden on local infrastructure and resources, prompting focused efforts to remove them. The deported included Nigerians, Rohingyas from Myanmar, and Bangladeshis, many with families and children. After FRRO verification, all were sent to a Detention Centre. Authorities said the crackdown on illegal foreign nationals will continue.