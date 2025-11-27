70 new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs open in Capital

New Delhi: In a significant boost to Delhi’s primary healthcare network, seventy new Ayushman Arogya Mandirs were inaugurated across the Capital Wednesday, marking a major step toward accessible and decentralised health services for citizens. With this addition, the total number of operational Ayushman Arogya Mandirs in Delhi has risen to 238, ensuring that every neighbourhood is brought closer to essential medical facilities.

The expansion, guided by the vision of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister Rekha Gupta, reflects the government’s commitment to building a health system where no individual is deprived of timely treatment due to distance, cost, or unavailability of services. The newly inaugurated centre at the MCW Centre, T-Camp Shiv Vihar in Vikaspuri stands as one of the key additions to this strengthened network. Ayushman Arogya Mandirs have emerged as the backbone of community-level healthcare, offering a wide spectrum of services entirely free of cost. These include regular health check-ups, doctor consultations, and essential medicines, along with maternal and child healthcare services. The centres also provide vaccinations, preventive screenings, and cervical cancer screening and vaccination crucial interventions that bridge longstanding gaps in public health outreach.

Officials noted that these facilities are intended not just to offer medical care, but to foster a culture of preventive health awareness. By placing fully-equipped centres within close reach of residential clusters, the government aims to reduce treatment delays, ease patient load on tertiary hospitals, and promote early diagnosis of chronic conditions.

The latest expansion is expected to significantly improve healthcare equity across Delhi, particularly benefiting lower-income and densely populated areas. With enhanced infrastructure, trained medical staff, and a focus on last-mile delivery, the Ayushman Arogya Mandirs are gradually shaping a more inclusive and efficient health ecosystem.

As Delhi progresses toward a future where modern, reliable, and affordable healthcare is available at every doorstep, today’s inauguration marks another noteworthy stride in strengthening the capital’s public health framework.