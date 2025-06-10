7-yr-old girl molested in north Delhi; accused held

New Delhi: A 7-year-old girl was allegedly molested by a 26-year-old man while she was playing outside her residence on Monday morning.

The accused has been identified as Saheem alias Karia (26), a resident of Sita Saran Colony, Delhi.

According to the police, the incident occurred around 9:30 am when the child was outside her house. She returned home shortly afterward and informed her mother about the ordeal. The parents then made a PCR call. The call was received by police at approximately 10:23 am, prompting an immediate response.

Based on the statement and initial inquiry, a case was registered under relevant sections of the BNS and the POCSO Act.

The accused was identified and apprehended shortly after the complaint was lodged. Police confirmed that the suspect is a local resident and is being interrogated. The Delhi Police, in coordination with child welfare authorities, is ensuring that the child receives psychological assistance to cope with the trauma.