7-yr-old boy falls into drain while chasing kite: POLICE

New Delhi: A seven-year-old boy fell into an open drain while chasing a kite in Northeast Delhi’s Welcome area on Friday evening, police said. The incident occurred near Lakdi Market Puliya. The Delhi Disaster Management Authority, fire officials, and local divers launched a search, but it was suspended due to darkness and poor visibility.

Authorities plan to resume the operation on Saturday morning with more manpower and equipment, while efforts are underway to block water flow to assist the search. Police are supporting the family.