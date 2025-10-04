7-yr-old abducted by mother’s ex-partner rescued; four apprehended

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old boy, allegedly kidnapped by his mother’s former live-in partner to coerce her into resuming the relationship, was rescued by police, who arrested the prime accused and three associates.

The mother had ended her relationship with 24-year-old Ajay Verma in Delhi after he became possessive and violent. Verma, a mobile repair worker, conspired with Amit (18), Sachin (20) and Ajay (20) to abduct the child. CCTV footage revealed two men on a motorcycle taking the boy. Technical surveillance and social media tracking led police to a farm in Hansi, where the child was rescued. Ajay from Vikaspuri was arrested separately with a pistol.