7-year-old witnesses father shoot mother and friend in Gzb; 38-year-old on the run

Ghaziabad: A seven-year-old boy is believed to have witnessed the fatal shooting of his mother and his father’s close friend inside their home in Tronica City’s Rampark Colony, police said. Though his formal statement is yet to be recorded, officers said the child told them that his father, Rashid (38), took out a gun from an almirah in the bedroom around midnight and opened fire.



According to police, the minor recounted that Rashid first shot his friend Faheem (32), a long-time associate at his furniture shop, and then turned the weapon on his wife, Shabnam (36). The child had reportedly been watching television when he heard raised voices and walked into the room, only to witness the shooting.

After the incident, Rashid allegedly turned to his son and said, “ab sab thik ho jayega” (now everything will be fine), before leaving the house. Police said the child’s account is crucial to the investigation, and efforts are underway to formally record his statement in accordance with legal procedures. Police said the incident stemmed from a suspected extramarital relationship between Shabnam and Faheem that had allegedly been ongoing for over two years. Investigators said Rashid had recently come to know about the relationship and was distressed, as his wife was reportedly planning to leave him.

On Monday evening, Rashid allegedly invited Faheem to his house for dinner. The three ate together and later smoked before a heated argument broke out. Police suspect Rashid had already concealed a pistol inside the house, indicating possible premeditation. During the altercation, he allegedly used the

weapon to shoot both victims at close range.

DCP (Rural) Surendra Nath Tiwari said both Shabnam and Faheem sustained gunshot wounds to the head and were declared dead after neighbours rushed them to a hospital.

Their bodies have been sent for post-mortem, and reports are awaited. An FIR has been registered against Rashid under Section 103 (murder) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita on a complaint filed by

Faheem’s father.

Police teams have been formed to trace the accused, who is currently absconding. Efforts are also being made to recover the weapon used in the crime and determine how and when it was procured.

Investigators further revealed that both Rashid and Faheem had prior criminal records. Faheem had multiple cases registered against him, including attempt to murder, theft and violations of the Arms Act, while Rashid had earlier been arrested in a theft case in 2023.

The couple had been married for several years and had seven children aged between 1.5 and 20 years. Police said tensions in the household had escalated in recent months, particularly after Rashid learned about the alleged relationship around the time of their eldest son’s wedding

six months ago.

Despite his objections and repeated requests to end the relationship, the dispute reportedly continued.

Officials said Rashid and Faheem had argued a week earlier. Shabnam was considering divorce and planning to sell the house in her name, a factor that may have further escalated tensions leading up to

the double murder.