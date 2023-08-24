7-year-old girl sexually assaulted in Lodhi Colony

In a deeply distressing incident that has sent shockwaves throughout the Lodhi Colony community, a seven-year-old girl fell victim to a horrifying sexual assault.

The incident came to light when a distress call was made to the Lodhi Colony Police Station at 2:20 a.m. on August 21 by the child’s mother, who resides in close proximity to the residence of the alleged perpetrator.

Responding promptly, the police apprehended the accused, a 50-year-old man who is a neighbour of the victim’s family, following the complaint. Upon receiving the distress call, the authorities also reached out to the DCW, whose counselor arrived at the scene to provide

support. Both the child and her mother recounted the harrowing incident to the DCW counselor.