7-year-old boy dies of electrocution

NEW DELHI: A seven-year-old boy was electrocuted to death after he came in contact with a live wire at an

illegal e-rickshaw charging point near a public toilet in northwest Delhi’s Shalimar Bagh area, police said on Wednesday.

The incident took place Tuesday morning when Suraj, the victim, had gone to use the toilet, they said.

After the incident, Suraj’s family members and relatives held a demonstration and demanded action against the guilty. Police have arrested 51-year-old Ramnath Rai for allegedly running the illegal charging set-up, an officer said.

The officer said Suraj lived in Noida and had come with his mother to his maternal uncle’s house in Shalimar

Bagh’s CA Block to celebrate Rakhi.

The two were supposed to return to Noida later in the day.

During investigation police found that Ramnath, an e-rickshaw driver, had been stealing power from the public toilet to charge his vehicle.

A CCTV footage revealed that when Suraj came to the toilet in the morning, he inadvertently touched an e-rickshaw being charged and received a shock and collapsed.

Witnesses rushed him to a hospital where he was

declared dead.