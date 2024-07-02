7 foreign nationals deported in June

NEW DELHI: The Delhi Police have deported seven foreign nationals who were illegally residing in the Dwarka area in a rigorous enforcement of immigration laws.



The crackdown, conducted by police stations in Uttam Nagar and Mohan Garden, resulted in the detention and subsequent deportation of these individuals. According to the Police, the operation targeted foreign nationals without valid visas who were staying or roaming in Dwarka.

In June, the police intensified their efforts, successfully apprehending seven individuals.

The majority of the arrests were made by the Uttam Nagar police station, which detained six of the foreign nationals, while one was apprehended by the Mohan Garden police station.

All the detained individuals have been sent to a detention center pending their deportation.

The foreign nationals apprehended include Samuel Osazuwa, Eze Mike Ayanti, Christian Nnaluo Nwabuisi, Lillian Uloma Ubechu, Okechukwu Paul Ebeodi, and Onyekachi Kingsley, all from Nigeria. Additionally, Kseniya Kudina, a national of Uzbekistan, was also among those detained.

Following their detention, these individuals were presented before the Foreigners Regional Registration Office (FRRO), which issued orders for their deportation.

The swift action taken by the Dwarka District Police underscores their commitment to enforcing immigration laws and maintaining legal residency requirements in the district.

The police’s ongoing efforts aim to deter illegal immigration and ensure that foreign nationals comply with visa regulations.

The authorities have been vigilant in monitoring and developing intelligence to identify and apprehend those violating immigration laws.

The operation reflects the broader policy directives aimed at enhancing national security and upholding the integrity of the immigration system.

The police have urged foreign nationals residing in the district to ensure their visas and other immigration documents are in order to avoid legal consequences.

The deportation of these individuals serves as a stern reminder of the legal requirements for foreign nationals in India. The Dwarka District Police have reiterated their commitment to upholding the law and ensuring the safety and security of the district.