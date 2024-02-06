7 arrested in Gurugram robbery, accused inflicted serious injuries on guards

New Delhi: The Gurugram Police have apprehended seven individuals accused of committing robbery and inflicting serious injuries on security guards.



The police received the information through a complaint registered at Sector 59 Police Station.

According to the police, the incident took place late at night on Friday at the warehouse of Aireo Construction Company in Sector-58, Gurugram.

According to the complaint lodged by a guard at the Sector-56 police station, the perpetrators, numbering between 6-7, scaled the gate of the company’s warehouse and took the security guards hostage.

One security guard was captured along with others, and serious injuries were inflicted during the altercation. The assailants then proceeded to load a significant quantity of electrical goods from the warehouse into a vehicle before fleeing the scene.

Gurugram Police spearheaded the operation resulting in the successful apprehension of the accused on Sunday.

The arrested individuals have been identified as Anuj alias Kalu, Sagar alias Bholi, Pawan, Akram Ansari, Haroon, Niyazuddin alias Niyazu, and Najim.

While Akram Ansari, Haroon, and Najim were captured from Gurjar Chowk, Sector-65, Gurugram, Niyazuddin was apprehended from New Palam Vihar, Gurugram.

Anuj, Sagar, and Pawan were arrested from Faridabad. Notably, Niyazuddin is approximately 45 years old, while the rest of the accused are aged between 30-35 years.