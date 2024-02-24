69-year-old dies in road mishap

In a tragic turn of events on Friday, a fatal road accident led to the death of a 69-year-old senior citizen and left another individual injured near the CNG Pump in Sector 17, Dwarka, New Delhi. The police received the information about the accident through a PCR call at the Dwarka North Police Station.

Initially, both the victims were admitted to Indira Gandhi Hospital in Sector 9, Dwarka, by an individual. Subsequently, both the victims were transferred to Venkateshwar Hospital, where Arun Kumar (69) succumbed to his injuries.

Police efforts are currently underway to apprehend the driver of the vehicle responsible for the gruesome accident.

This incident has reignited concerns over traffic safety in the area, particularly on the stretch from Abhinav Global School to the Peepal Apartment signal.

Residents and commuters have long criticised the negligent enforcement of traffic regulations, highlighting the frequent occurrence of heavy vehicles, school buses, and MCD auto tippers driving on the wrong side of the road to reach the CNG station.

Such practices, along with malfunctioning signals and the tendency of vehicles to speed and ignore traffic lights, have significantly increased the risk of accidents.

According to the Police, the accident prompted the registration of FIR under sections 279 (rash driving),

337 (causing hurt), and 304 A (culpable homicide) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Dwarka North Police Station.