68-year old woman dies after jumping from 22nd-floor flat

Noida: A 68-year-old woman died after she fell off from the 22nd floor of high-rise residential building in Greater Noida West. Police have recovered a suicide note from the spot which indicates that the woman was under depression due to her long ailment.



According to police, the information of the incident was conveyed by a security guard of society around 2:30 am on Wednesday and a team rushed to the spot. The woman was identified as Sudeshna Jaani, a native of Kolkata in West Bengal and lived with her daughter and son-in-law at Cherry County society for more than past seven years.

"Following the incident, police reached the spot and took the body into custody which was sent for post-mortem. Upon searching the house, police found a suicide note where she wrote that she was under depression due to her long ailment and wanted to end her life," Umesh Bahadur Singh, station house officer of Bisrakh police station said.

"The deceased woman's daughter and son-in-law works with a multinational universal bank and were sleeping at another room when the incident took place. We have questioned them about the behaviour of woman days before she took such an extreme step. The family has denied police actions into the matter and the body was handed over to them after autopsy," Singh added.

On Tuesday morning, a 35-year-old woman ended her life by jumping from the balcony of her apartment on the 16th-floor of Supertech Ecovillage society in Greater Noida West area on Tuesday morning. Police said that the woman and her husband had a heated argument late on Monday night after dinner which triggered her to take such an extreme step.