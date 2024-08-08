67-year-old retired official shot dead in Gr Noida park

Greater Noida: A 67-year-old man, retired employee of Home Ministry under the Government of India, was shot dead by two unidentified bike-borne assailants inside a park in front of Stellar Jeevan Society in Greater Noida West on Wednesday afternoon.

According to the police, the incident took place around 12:30 pm under the Bisrakh police station area. The deceased identified as Hari Prakash was living with his family after his retirement in stellar Jeevan society.

A security guard of society said that Hari Prakash had gone to the park for his regular walk when the two miscreants approached him on a bike. “They engaged in a brief conversation with him before shooting him dead. After committing the crime, the miscreants fled the scene while brandishing their gun in the air,” the security guard said.

Suniti, DCP, Central Noida said that the police were informed about the body of an elderly man lying on a bench in the green belt area in front of the society.

“The police has launched an investigation into the incident and is currently examining the footage from CCTV cameras installed in the vicinity to identify the perpetrators. The man had mullet injury in head.

The motive behind the murder is yet to be ascertained,” said the DCP.