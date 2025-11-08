67 school buses penalised in Gurugram safety drive

Gurugram: The Gurugram Traffic Police took action against 67 school buses and drivers during a four-day enforcement drive under the “Safe School Vehicle Policy,” aimed at ensuring the safety of schoolchildren.

Held between November 3 and November 6 under the direction of Commissioner of Police Vikas Arora and supervision of DCP (Traffic) Rajesh Mohan, the campaign inspected several school buses across the city.

Officials found multiple violations of safety and documentation norms, issuing 67 challans for non-compliance, including missing mandatory documents and safety lapses.

Alongside enforcement, the police educated drivers and school authorities on essential safety measures.

Drivers were instructed to park safely while picking up or dropping off students, avoid overcrowding, maintain first-aid kits, replace expired fire extinguishers, and ensure CCTV cameras function properly.

They were also informed about emergency contacts, including Dial 112 and Helpline 1095.

Reiterating that students represent the nation’s future, the Gurugram Traffic Police urged schools to familiarise drivers with the policy and strictly follow traffic rules, stressing collective responsibility in creating a safer road environment.