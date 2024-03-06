66 new buildings, 77 new plots of land approved by MHA for Delhi Police

New Delhi: The Ministry of Home Affairs (MHA) has approved a major infrastructure boost for the Delhi Police, with at least 15 police stations and 12 posts that are old constructions or rented structures will soon get new buildings, an official said.

Sixty-six new buildings, including a dedicated headquarters for its anti-terror unit and several new housing complexes, would be constructed as part of the infrastructure revamp, the official said.

The MHA has also given its nod to procure about 77 new plots of land as part of the infrastructure plan for Delhi Police.

The projects are expected to be completed in 2026, the official said, adding that proposals for the new buildings were sent to the MHA last year.

Delhi police has about 180 police stations in total. Police stations in Sangam Vihar, Fatehpur Beri, Madian Garhi, Kalindi Kunj, Shahbad Dairy, Bhalaswa Dairy Prem Nagar are rented buildings.

Some police stations and posts “pay lakhs” on rents, an official source said.

At some places, two police stations are running at the same premises, such as Sarojini Nagar and Safdarjung Enclave in south Delhi, and Mandawali and Madhu Vihar police stations in east Delhi, he said.

A new headquarters for the Delhi Police’s anti-terror unit - Special Cell will be made at Lodhi Colony in south Delhi after demolishing the old structure where the Special Cell’s New Delhi Range (NDR) office is currently operational.

According to police officials, the construction of a dedicated headquarter for the Special Cell -- a blast-proof multi-storey building with indoor shooting range and a lockup -- has already started.

In the meantime, the NDR office will be shifted to a building at security unit of Delhi Police at Vinay Marg, an officer said.

He said the housing complexes for officers of all grades have also been sanctioned.

This include houses for Delhi police personnel at Geeta Colony and Andrews Ganj, he said. There are about 16,000 houses for all grades of employees of

Delhi police.