65-yr-old woman dies, husband critical: Cops

NEW DELHI: A 65-year-old woman was found dead, and her 70-year-old husband critically ill, at their Jamia Nagar residence late on Sunday night, prompting a police investigation into the circumstances.

Police received a PCR call at 11:10 pm on September 21 from W. Ahmed Khan, a relative, reporting concern for his sister and brother-in-law at Gali No. 1, Gaffar Manzil. When he visited, the couple’s son, Imran, refused to open the door and gave incoherent responses. Senior officers, including the Station House Officer of Jamia Nagar and the ACP of New Friends Colony, reached the scene and, with neighbours’ assistance, forced open the locked door.

Inside, the body of Aftab Jehan, 65, was discovered on the bed in a decomposed state. Her husband, Siraz Khan, 70, a retired music teacher, was found beside her and rushed to AIIMS Trauma Centre in critical but stable condition.

Their son, aged around 48–50, is mentally unstable and had been confined indoors for several days. Preliminary inspection showed no external injuries, and post-mortem will determine the exact cause of death.

Police proceedings under Section 176 of the Bharatiya Nagarik Suraksha Sanhita are ongoing.